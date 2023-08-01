England denied old foes Australia a first Ashes series win on English soil since 2001 with an incredible post-tea final-day fightback at The Oval on Monday. Leading 2-1 heading into the final Test of the five-match series, Australia had already retained the Ashes urn and looked set to humiliate their hosts as they started Day Four on 135 without loss chasing a victory target of 384.

Chris Woakes had ander idees, though, dismissing openers David Warner (60) and Usman Khawaja (72), before Chris Wood had Marnus Labuschagne (19) caught in the slips to have the Aussies at 169/3 before rain looked to end the hosts’ hopes. 🏴![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁢![CDATA[]]>󠁥![CDATA[]]>󠁮![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁿 ENGLAND WIN! 🏴![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁢![CDATA[]]>󠁥![CDATA[]]>󠁮![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁿



A truly incredible Ashes series comes to an end...



Well played, @CricketAus 🤝 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/W5oL5NrYao — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2023 The rain cleared up with Steve Smith (54) and Travis Head (43) resuming on 238/3 and 47 overs left after an early tea break and then the ding began to ruk. Moeen Ali (3/60) and Woakes (4/50) combined to reduce the Aussies to 334 all out.