West Ham’s Italian defender Emerson Palmieri has given his teammates some insider information about his countrymen Fiorentina ahead of Wednesday night’s Europa Conference League final in Prague. With Viola boss Vincenzo Italiano saying he is ready to use tactical fouls on their opponents on Wednesday night, Emerson says he knows exactly what to expect as the Hammers look to bring home their first European title since the 1964/65 Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Azzurri star says: “They try to stop the game. It’s their style. We need to take this on. It all comes down to this! 🇨![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🏆#UECLfinal x @andeeborn pic.twitter.com/vk8l0mrr6q — UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) June 7, 2023 “In Italy I know it very well. It is their mentality and we need to respect this, but we need to put our mentality on them. “When we play people like this, when they try to stop the game, mentally you want to do something different and then it is foul, foul, foul. We need to try to find a solution.”