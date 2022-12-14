Janties, 32, recently decided to join Agen after reportedly getting into moeilikheid with Japanese club Red Hurricanes Osaka following his alleged affair with Springbok team dietician Zeenat Simjee.

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has landed in France where he will play for French second division club Agen.

Il est là !



Elton Jantjies est arrivé à Agen aujourd’hui 💙 pic.twitter.com/2TMgsiQUUW — Agen Rugby - SUA LG (@agen_rugby) December 12, 2022

Also having spent time in rehab, the 46-cap Springboks is ready to take the field again after a spell on the sidelines, as he starts his push for a place in the Boks’ World Cup squad for a team currently sixth in the French SECOND division.

But Jantjies says on his Instagram page: “I’ve just arrived at Agen and I’m really looking forward to joining the club.

“I’m very happy to be here and for the opportunity. I hope to see you soon on the field.”