Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis reckons her African queens are ready to tackle Sweden in Sunday’s Women’s World Cup opener after winning their final warm-up game this weekend. South Africa beat Costa Rica 2-0 in Wellington, New Zealand, thanks to Thembi Kgatlana’s 33rd-minute opener, before a brilliant Hildah Magaia free-kick 10 minutes into the second half.

📹Word from Head Coach Desiree Ellis after the team’s 2-0 victory against Costa Rica 🇨🇷 in our final international friendly on Saturday afternoon. 🎤#LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/vle2XHQHur — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 16, 2023 Ellis believes the Women’s Afcon holders will be ready to make their stemme dik against the No.3-ranked team in the world and Group G favourites. Die Kaap se eie Ellis tells Safa’s website: “A win gives you confidence. And I think the way we played will also give us a lot of confidence. “There are lots of similarities between Costa Rica and Sweden.

More on this Banyana sukkeling to settle in New Zealand