Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says hy het gepaap during their 27-13 win over England at Twickenham on Saturday. Trailing New Zealand 25-6 with 10 minutes to go the previous week, England fought back to draw the match 25-all.

Then on Saturday, the Boks were a man down when Thomas du Toit was red carded for an illegal tackle and led 27-13 with a volle eight minutes to play. Nienaber, or rather Nienpaaper, explains: “It was a stern challenge - I don’t even know what the scoreline was in the end. It was a humdinger for me up to the end. We saw what England are capable of last weekend when they came back [against the All Blacks]. “We knew they had the ability in them and I was never comfortable. We pushed hard to get territory and another score because we felt it was too close. “But well done to the guys for pulling it through.”

He adds of the result: “We had a couple of special results this year and we haven’t gotten a result here since 2014. It’s also [captain] Siya [Kolisi’] first result here, obviously mine as well. “The forwards were outstanding and they gave a nice platform and the backs used their opportunities. It was a team effort.” Good talks: Rassie Erasmus Nienaber’s baas Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s director of rugby, meanwhile, met with World Rugby about his social media uitlatings about referees that led to him being banned for two weeks.