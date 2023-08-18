Australia coach Eddie Jones again went bos at a press conference on Thursday, this time telling the country’s media that he’s dik of their negativity and that they are dragging the Wallabies down. With his attack coach Brad Davis stepping down on the eve of the World Cup in France next month, Jones addressed media at Sydney airport as they left for the global showpiece.

But facing questions about Davis and shock squad omissions Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper, the Wallabies coach haak’d af: “I know what’s wrong with Australian rugby and part of you blokes are the problem. Jason Ryles joins our coaching staff for #RWC2023.#Wallabies pic.twitter.com/xE56t06aSf — Wallabies (@wallabies) August 18, 2023 “Thanks for the worst press conference I’ve ever had in world rugby. Well done - the worst I’ve ever seen.” He adds: “We’re going off to a World Cup you think we can’t win. Tell us we’re terrible and we will prove you wrong.