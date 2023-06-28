Wallabies lock Will Skelton believes that under coach Eddie Jones they have what it takes to take out the big guns, starting with next week’s Rugby Championship opener against South Africa at Loftus Versfeld. A Champions Cup winner with French outfit La Rochelle, Skelton, 31, says: “I think we’ve got all the ingredients.

“I think Eddie’s selected a squad with youth, experience and edge, and I think that’s what’s needed to win the big games in my experience. Captains ✅

Get your tickets now 👉 https://t.co/IUVJatOPH7#Wallabies @eToroAU pic.twitter.com/jzFpt4pM0o — Wallabies (@wallabies) June 25, 2023 "Edge is being tough at training... it's competing every set, every maul, every scrum. "And that starts at training and that will transfer to the field on the Saturday night or Sunday."