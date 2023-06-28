Wallabies lock Will Skelton believes that under coach Eddie Jones they have what it takes to take out the big guns, starting with next week’s Rugby Championship opener against South Africa at Loftus Versfeld.
A Champions Cup winner with French outfit La Rochelle, Skelton, 31, says: “I think we’ve got all the ingredients.
“I think Eddie’s selected a squad with youth, experience and edge, and I think that’s what’s needed to win the big games in my experience.
“Edge is being tough at training... it’s competing every set, every maul, every scrum.
“And that starts at training and that will transfer to the field on the Saturday night or Sunday.”
Skelton, who missed Australia’s run to the final of the 2015 World Cup because of injury, admits that his form for the Wallabies had not always reached the peaks it had in club rugby.
But he warns: “It’s obviously a different opportunity now for me to come over here and inject a bit of experience now, a bit of wisdom, and see what I can add to this team going forward.”