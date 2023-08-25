Entering the Stade France this weekend, Jones does so with his back to the wall after losing all four of his matches to date this year.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones will go all out to bag his first win in his second stint as Australia’s mentor when they tackle France on Sunday at 5.45pm.

Jones only took over at the start of the year and shocked the rugby world by axing experienced stars Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper from his World Cup squad.

Hitting out at Australia’s media for their role in the Wallabies’ demise with their negativity, describing his Rugby World Cup departure press conference as the “worst ever”, Jones has remained confident that the Wallabies can win next month’s World Cup in France.

But he’ll have to start doing the talking on the field and that starts against tournament hosts France in Sunday’s World Cup warmup clash.