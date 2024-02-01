Now that’s the Newcastle I know, is what a relieved Eddie Howe “screamed” at the end of the final whistle in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday night. The Magpies handed the Villans a first home league defeat in 17 matches since losing to Arsenal in February 2023.

More importantly for Howe, they ended a four-game losing streak in the Premier League, thanks to a double from Switzerland centreback Fabian Schar and an Alex Moreno own goal. Ollie Watkins replied late for Villa, but the damage was already done. HERO: Fabian Schar, right.Picture: Jacob King And Howe says: “It was mixed emotions for me because that is an elite team. The mixed part is that we haven’t seen that for a number of weeks. We looked much more like ourselves.