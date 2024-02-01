Now that’s the Newcastle I know, is what a relieved Eddie Howe “screamed” at the end of the final whistle in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday night.
The Magpies handed the Villans a first home league defeat in 17 matches since losing to Arsenal in February 2023.
More importantly for Howe, they ended a four-game losing streak in the Premier League, thanks to a double from Switzerland centreback Fabian Schar and an Alex Moreno own goal.
Ollie Watkins replied late for Villa, but the damage was already done.
And Howe says: “It was mixed emotions for me because that is an elite team. The mixed part is that we haven’t seen that for a number of weeks. We looked much more like ourselves.
Result
“We knew all eyes were on us. We’ve been on a disappointing run in the Premier League, especially away from home. It was a big result.”
You'll get your hat-trick one day, Fab! 😅— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2024
The boss and @fabianschaer react to #AVLNEW. pic.twitter.com/gzKFjZZ9yd
Emery adds of his run coming to an end: “It’s a little frustrating. We have to accept it because they deserve it.”
We're giving you this one, Jacob! 😅![CDATA[]]>💪 pic.twitter.com/0GRUeiBtie— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2024
Voice Team Sports