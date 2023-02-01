Etzebeth, 31, beat nominees captain Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Frans Malherbe to the SA Rugby Player of the Year award after some superb displays for the Springboks last year.

Of the 110-cap No.4 lock, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says: “Eben has been a Springbok stalwart for more than a decade and it’s just amazing to see how he keeps getting better with age, playing with maturity and providing valuable leadership to the Springboks.

“The Boks are building on depth and experience with an eye on the Rugby World Cup later this year, and I think they are in a good space under the coaching of Jacques Nienaber and the captaincy of Siya, but Eben’s role can’t be underestimated as he is not only the most experienced member of the squad, but he also sets the example for younger players and was widely regarded as one of the best players on the planet last year.”

Recognised: John Dobson

Etzebeth wasn’t the only big winner, with Stormers coach John Dobson walking away with the Coach of the Year prize and his team bagging the Team of the Year gong after winning last year’s inaugural United Rugby Championship.