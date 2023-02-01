Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth was on Tuesday deservedly crowned South Africa’s best player of 2022.
Etzebeth, 31, beat nominees captain Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Frans Malherbe to the SA Rugby Player of the Year award after some superb displays for the Springboks last year.
Of the 110-cap No.4 lock, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says: “Eben has been a Springbok stalwart for more than a decade and it’s just amazing to see how he keeps getting better with age, playing with maturity and providing valuable leadership to the Springboks.
The #SARugbyAwards winners for 2022 are out and Springbok centurion @EbenEtzebeth is the SA Rugby Player of the Year - more here: https://t.co/a76Z3oUS71 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/c3cYU16UXN— Springboks (@Springboks) January 31, 2023
“The Boks are building on depth and experience with an eye on the Rugby World Cup later this year, and I think they are in a good space under the coaching of Jacques Nienaber and the captaincy of Siya, but Eben’s role can’t be underestimated as he is not only the most experienced member of the squad, but he also sets the example for younger players and was widely regarded as one of the best players on the planet last year.”
Etzebeth wasn’t the only big winner, with Stormers coach John Dobson walking away with the Coach of the Year prize and his team bagging the Team of the Year gong after winning last year’s inaugural United Rugby Championship.
Also in the Stormers camp, Sacha Mngomezulu won the Junior Springbok of the year award, while Springbok rookie 20-year-old Canan Moodie claimed the Young Player of the Year prize. The Women’s Player of the Year award, meanwhile, went to Nadine Roos.
⚡️ @TheStormers rookie Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu storms towards the Junior Springbok Player of the Year award 🏆@Vodacom #URC | @Springboks pic.twitter.com/1zxPl0NaIW— Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) January 31, 2023
Of Moodie, Alexander adds: “Looking at the quality of young talent coming through, Canan was deservedly voted as the Young Player of the Year, but the other names of the list of nominees are all expected to still make a major mark on South African rugby, which bodes very well for the future.”
SELECTED SA RUGBY AWARD WINNERS
SA Rugby Player of the Year: Eben Etzebeth
SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Canan Moodie
Springbok Women’s Player of the Year: Nadine Roos
Springbok Sevens Player of the Year: JC Pretorius
Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
Team of the Year: Stormers
Coach of the Year: John Dobson (Stormers)
Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Sebastian de Klerk (Pumas)
Carling Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Jaywinn Juries (Griffons)