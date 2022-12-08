Morocco’s hungry Atlas Lions have warned the rest of the final eight at the World Cup that they’re not just there to make up the numbers, but to chow more big dogs. The African giant-killers beat Spain in a penalty shootout on Tuesday to set up a Saturday quarterfinal showdown with Portugal and coach Walid Regragui says they skrik for no one.

Fresh from scoring 🇲![CDATA[]]>🇦 Morocco’s winning penalty Achraf Hakimi ran across to embrace and celebrate with mother 🥰#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/m9iptj6UbG — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 6, 2022 And why would they? Morocco have conceded just once all tournament - an own goal against Canada in the group phase - and are unbeaten in clashes with Croatia, Belgium and Spain. Ahead of the nation’s first quarterfinal test, Regragui says: “Since the start of the competition, we’ve been playing with a team that's not 100 percent, that’s why it’s even more extraordinary. “If you had told me before starting that we would face Croatia, Belgium and Spain without losing a match, I would have signed for it.”

With Africa’s first World Cup title just three wins away, he adds: “We want to win the World Cup. “Why shouldn’t we dream? If you don’t have a dream, you’ll never achieve anything.” Standing in their way this weekend at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha is Portugal side that steamrolled Switzerland 6-1 to reach the last eight.