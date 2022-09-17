Phil Foden added a third in the second half as City moved to the top of the table with 17 points from seven games, while Wolves are in 16th place having won only once this season.

Jack Grealish scored inside the first minute and Erling Haaland netted his 11th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday.

Nathan Collins is shown 🟥 for this challenge on Grealish.



Down two goals and down a man, it's not going Wolves' way.



Down two goals and down a man, it's not going Wolves' way.

The home side were reduced to 10 men on 33 minutes after a horrendous challenge from defender Nathan Collins, who launched himself studs-first into the midriff of Grealish and could have no complaints about the straight red card.

There was a minute's silence ahead of kickoff following the death of Queen Elizabeth and the majority of fans kept a respectful silence, while there was warm applause on 70 minutes from all around the ground to mark the number of years the monarch was on the throne.

"He's a one-man wrecking ball swinging through Premier League defenses."



"He's a one-man wrecking ball swinging through Premier League defenses."

It can only be Erling Haaland, the man doesn't know how to miss

The champions took the lead after 55 seconds when Kevin De Bruyne’s inviting cross into the six-yard box was turned home by Grealish, before Haaland scored his 14th goal in all competitions with a scuffed shot from the edge of the box after Wolves defender Max Kilman stood off him.