Imagine inviting over frenemies for dinner and making your strongest curry, only to find that you yourself can’t handle the heat but your rivals are smaaking it dik. That’s what happened at a sweltering Kings Park on Saturday, as the Sharks’ Durban curry proved too flow for the Stormers, but left the hosts deep in the toilet in the United Rugby Championship. The Capetonians comfortably won the coastal derby 46-19 after leading 24-7 at the break.

Both sides had some issues handling the sweaty ball on a warm afternoon in KwaZulu-Natal after the match was moved from Friday night to a 2pm Saturday kickoff because of broadcasting reasons. Not a bad day's work in Durban. Six tries and five log points for our efforts. #SHAvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/tWeTArbtQY — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 4, 2023 Despite having home advantage, the Sharks simply couldn’t cope and made more unforced errors than the visitors in the visitors, despite Stormers flyhalf and surprise Man of the Match Manie Libbok trying his best with THREE missed penalty touchfinders, a missed shot at goal and dropping the ball in-goal in the first half alone. Who else? 😎



Manie Libbok is your @Vodacom URC Player of the Match!#URC | #SHAvSTO pic.twitter.com/8WiVTcOVMj — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) February 4, 2023 Libbok, though, had his big moments such as the one in the second minute when he dummied Hyron Andrews from a counter-attack before putting Herschel Jantjies away for the first try of the match.

TOO STERK: Ruben van Heerden. Andrews was the face of the Sharks’ first-half embarrassment when former Sharks No.4 jersey contender Ruben van Heerden - on loan from the Exeter Chiefs at the Stormers - simply ran over him on his way to their tryline, before Joseph Dweba crossed from a rolling maul in the 32nd minute shortly after Libbok squandered the ball in-goal. ⛽️ This Tank is full of gas. #SHAvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/S9EjLzoy8O — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 4, 2023 Lock Gerbrandt Grobler then gave the Durbanites something to smile about when he picked up the ball from a ruck to dart over for a 24-7 half-time scoreline. But the Stormers struck soon after the break again, with fit-again wing Seabelo Senatla rounded off Clayton Blommetjies’s skip pass.

Six minutes later it as really game over, as Stormers centre Ruhan Nel kicked through a loose ball with the Sharks five metres from the Stormers’ tryline. This one starts in our own 22. Some fancy footwork on the counter-attack from Seabelo and he puts Suleiman Hartzenberg over for the fifth try.



⛈️ 38-7 🦈 (49 mins)#SHAvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/klI7K98pfF — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 4, 2023 Senatla gave chase, picked it up and sent fellow winger Suleiman Hartzenberg in for a clean sprint (38-7). When another Sharks ball popped free into the hands of Libbok to sprint through untouched from the Sharks’ 10m line, the half-century mark winked for the Stormers (43-7) with 20 minutes to play.

But it was the hosts who added some respectability to the scoreline with another Grobler try and a Dan Jooste touchdown. The URC takes a break this week, with the Stormers returning next week against the Bulls at Loftus, while the Sharks will travel to the Lions. Sharks 19 (7) Stormers 46 (24)