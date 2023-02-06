England’s new era under Steve Borthwick got off to a lelike start on Saturday as two brilliant tries by South African-born wing Duhan van der Merwe helped Scotland to a brilliant 29-23 victory at Twickenham in a superb Six Nations opener.
Scotland twice led in the first half with a try by Huw Jones and a spectacular 60-metre effort by Van der Merwe.
England hit back with two for winger Max Malins then edged 13-12 ahead at halftime with a penalty by Owen Farrell.
𝐅![CDATA[]]>𝐔![CDATA[]]>𝐋![CDATA[]]>𝐋-𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐄— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 4, 2023
Defeat in the Calcutta Cup. Congratulations to @Scotlandteam and best of luck for the rest of your campaign.#ENGvSCO | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/zrbBpAPRvb
Ellis Genge barged over for England at the start of the second half, with scrumhalf Ben White quickly slipping through for Scotland’s third try to keep it as a one-point game heading into the final quarter.
A penalty apiece kept it that way until an unstoppable Van der Merwe crashed over in the corner four minutes from the end.
"I just saw the space in front of me..."— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 5, 2023
Duhan van der Merwe reflects on the game and his stunning solo effort.#AsOne pic.twitter.com/D8MlxizsvH
In other action, Ireland scored three tries in the opening 20 minutes and cruised to a 34-10 bonus-point victory over Wales to spoil coach Warren Gatland’s welcome home party in the Six Nations at the Principality Stadium, while France beat Italy () at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.