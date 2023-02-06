England’s new era under Steve Borthwick got off to a lelike start on Saturday as two brilliant tries by South African-born wing Duhan van der Merwe helped Scotland to a brilliant 29-23 victory at Twickenham in a superb Six Nations opener. Scotland twice led in the first half with a try by Huw Jones and a spectacular 60-metre effort by Van der Merwe.

England hit back with two for winger Max Malins then edged 13-12 ahead at halftime with a penalty by Owen Farrell.



Defeat in the Calcutta Cup. Congratulations to @Scotlandteam and best of luck for the rest of your campaign.#ENGvSCO | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/zrbBpAPRvb — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 4, 2023 Ellis Genge barged over for England at the start of the second half, with scrumhalf Ben White quickly slipping through for Scotland’s third try to keep it as a one-point game heading into the final quarter. A penalty apiece kept it that way until an unstoppable Van der Merwe crashed over in the corner four minutes from the end.