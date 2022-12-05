The Blitzboks are the undoubted kings of the Dubai Sevens, after claiming their fourth consecutive gold in the desert. Beating Ireland 21-5 in the decider, with Shilton van Wyk winning the Man of the Match award, coach Sandile Ngcobo’s men klapped Samoa in the quarterfinal and New Zealand in the semis for a place in the final.

South Africa are the #Dubai7s Men's Champions 🏆#HSBC7s | @Blitzboks pic.twitter.com/sLC7CxNcPa — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) December 3, 2022 The win was a record-extending 10th for South Africa in Dubai, confirming their title as Dubai kings. It was, however, a first trophy for coach Ngcobo in only his second tournament. Of the achievement, Ngcobo says: “I actually have no words.

“This is massive for our system and so rewarding for the hard work we have done. It is also a reward for the massive fight inside this group of players. Coach: Sandile Ngcobo “There are so many things in the lead-up to a tournament like this that people will never see - how a group of players get together and work so hard for each other in order to be ready when the battle starts. This win will mean so much for our system and justified the fight the guys showed for each other. “The effort we showed, that true example of fighting for each other, is what is making me so proud of this effort. I think we are 70 percent on potential at this stage, so there is still room for improvement and that will keep us honest.”