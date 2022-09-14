Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made three changes to his Bomb Squad for Saturday’s “World Cup semfinal” Rugby Championship clash against Argentina. Sticking to the starting XV that beat Australia 24-8 last week, Nienaber axed Duane Vermeulen, Cobus Reinach and Warrick Gelant from his bench and replaced them with Elrigh Louw, Faf de Klerk and Andre Esterhuizen.

Of his team selection, Nienaber says: “If you look at the starting XV - it’s the first time we have continuity. The previous Test was like a quarterfinal, this one is like a semifinal and the last one in South Africa against Argentina will be like a final. BENCH ROLE: Springbok No.8 Elrigh Louw “From the start the players knew that we are going to try and give all the players a chance on this tour because we want certain answers. “Duane [Vermeulen] was good for us - he brings a lot of experience, but you want answers from certain players. It’s the same with Faf [de Klerk] and Cobus [Reinach]. Now we also have answers around Jaden [Hendrikse] - he beat New Zealand in South Africa and Australia in Australia…”

South Africa, Australia and Argentina are all on nine log points in the Rugby Championship - one behind leaders New Zealand, who face the Wallabies in Australia tomorrow. Of getting a result, Nienaber adds: “If we want to win the Rugby Championship we have to treat it like a semifinal. “Every Test for us is winning at all cost...”