The Stormers promised to entertain the crowd at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the Eastern Cape against the Dragons on Saturday and they didn’t disappoint. Hitting the ground running in their third away venue of the season, coach John Dobson’s men sprinted to a 28-0 lead, before the Dragons scored an intercept try on the stroke of half time to make it 28-7 at the break.

The Capetonians' early onslaught was enough to ward off a strong comeback from the visitors in the second half, in which they actually outscored their hosts 19-6, but still went down as the Stormers won 34-26. Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok was the main ou for the Capetonians, who are now third on the log. Magical: Manie Libbok But he could only do his job if the foundation was laid by the forwards up front.

And the big men did their job well, with flanker Junior Pokomela breaking free from a rolling maul to dot down in the ninth minute. Six minutes later and the Stormers’ rolling maul took it all the way, with hooker Joseph Dweba dotting down to make it 14-0. Then a moment of magic saw the returning Ruhan Nel dot down.

Ruhan Nel would be a formidable starter @Pokemon ⚡️ Libbok launched a high cross kick from within his 22. Wing Tristan Leyds gave chase and expertly plucked the ball out of the air. A couple of skip passes to the left of the field saw Hacjivah Dayimani show great hands to pull in two defenders before offloading to Nel. The centre fed Leolin Zas on his outside, who then passed it back in field to Clayton Blommetjies, who drew the last defender before putting Nel away. After that team effort, it was time for some individual magic from Libbok, who got the ball from a scrum on his own 10m line and then sidestepped three defenders before pulling his ears back to dive over (28-0).

The Dragons were slayed inside 36 minutes. But they had a laaste vuur. With the Stormers again trying to take it wide, Jordan Williams scored for the visitors with an intercept try from within his own half to make it 28-7 at the break. The Stormers understandably took their foot off the gas in the second half, with prop Aki Seuili scoring off the back of a rolling maul seven minutes after the break, before flyhalf JJ Hanrahan rounded off a superb team try 10 minutes from time.

While the Stormers could only add two penalty conversions to their score, Josh Reynoldsthen powered over from an attacking lineout five minutes from time to make it 34-26. Stormers 34 (28) Dragons 26 (7) Stormers - Tries: Junior Pokomela, Joseph Dweba, Ruhan Nel and Manie Libbok; Conversions: Libbok (3), Clayton Blommetjies. Penalties: Libbok (2).