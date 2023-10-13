New Zealand-born Gatland, who guided his team to the top of the standings in Pool C after seeing off Fiji, Australia, Portugal and Georgia, says they embrace the tag.

Wales coach Warren Gatland says they are min gespin about being labelled favourites ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal clash with Argentina at the Stade Velodrome at 5pm.

Asked whether they are comfortable being labelled favourites by Argentina head coach Michael Cheika, Gatland says: “Yeah, absolutely. I don’t know where Michael has got that from, he’s probably trying to take some pressure off himself. If you read too much, there was plenty of speculation and people predicting we wouldn’t even get out of the group. But we embrace that.”

The Dragons have lost just two of their last 11 matches against Los Pumas, winning eight and drawing one.

Cheika, meanwhile, roped in Facundo Isa at No.8 to replace flanker Pablo Matera, who suffered a hamstring tear in their final Pool D match against Japan, in a backrow shuffle.