Mamelodi Sundowns stunned former boss Pitso Mosimane’s Caf Champions League holders 1-0 in Cairo on Saturday night.

Substitute Thapelo Morena scored the only goal of the match five minutes from time in an ugly match, in which Downs co-coach Rhulani Mokwena was sent off for two yellow cards in the first half.

The three points, though, lifted the PSL champions and league leaders to the top of Group A with seven points.

It was a great weekend in Africa for Mzansi, as Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu went second in Group B with their second win in a row after beating Algerian giants ES Setif 1-0 thanks to Luvuyo Memela’s deflected shot on Friday evening.

What an absolute screamer from Morena!🤯



— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 27, 2022

In the Confederations Cup, Orlando Pirates travelled to Royal Leopards in eSwatini for a Group B clash last night.

