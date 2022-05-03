Liverpool will fight fire with fire when they travel to El Madrigal to cross swords with Villarreal in their Champions League semifinal second leg clash tonight at 9pm. Entering the match with a 2-0 buffer after an own goal and a Sadio Mane strike gave them the advantage at Anfield last week, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp knows Unai Emery and his Yellow Submarine will come out all guns blazing in the hopes of shooting down their visitors.

But Klopp says they won’t just sit back and defend their lead, according to him it’s just not in their DNA. STRIKE: Alexander-Arnold The German explains: “We didn’t win the games by siting deep and counter-attacking. “We tried to play as ourselves and we have to do that again. We have to be ready to suffer and sit back in moments, but not as a general approach.”

Sitting back is more a tactic associated with Emery and his team. Klopp, though, knows it will be a different ball-game tonight, saying: “They will try to play much more football than we allowed them in the first game. “Unai will sure try to adapt a few things. It will be really interesting…”

Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold agrees and says: “Anything can happen in football… “An old cliche, only half-time. Next goal is vital in this tie.” Of their approach, Emery says: “First, we play at home, with our fans. Second, we have to win. “Third, we have to defend, but there are many ways to defend. We have to play a tremendous defensive game, brutal, different from Liverpool and, from there, to also be able to find something that we didn’t find there, which was our game.”