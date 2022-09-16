The Springboks are preparing for a physical battle against Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash in Buenos Aires on Saturday at 9.10pm. Moved from the Jose Amalfitani Stadium to the Estadio Libertadores de America earlier this week because the pitch at the original venue was not good enough, the Boks know they will be under pressure from the hosts’ crowd and passionate opponents, led by hooker Julian Montoya.

But bulldozing replacement midfielder Andre Esterhuizen is nie bang nie and says they will step up to the challenge. BULLDOZER: Andre Esterhuizen Of the gainline battle in the match, Esterhuizen says: “The key thing this weekend is getting momentum and front-foot ball, we need to be as physical as possible. It should be good.” Trailing log leaders New Zealand by five points after they beat Australia 39-37 on Thursday, South Africa will go all-out to secure a bonus point victory.

However, coach Jacques Nienaber’s charges will have to make sure of the result first. Having lost 32-19 to Argentina in Mendoza in 2018, they won in Salta the following year. Replacement scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, though, believes this year’s Pumas means business. Level on points with South Africa on the log, they have beaten both the All Blacks (25-18) and (48-17) this year.