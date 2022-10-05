Mzansi diski players need to show a lot more respect and courtesy to the referee. They simply need to understand their place as the most important part of the game.

This past Sunday, decorated referee Victor Gomes was in the spotlight in what was a wild finish to the MTN8 semifinal first leg between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu on Sunday afternoon – which ended in a 1-1 draw and no fewer than three red cards being given out. I had the best view of Chiefs’ attacks on the left and the ball was there a lot in the first half where Man of the Match Kgaogelo Sekgota operated. It was also the best view when Ashley du Preez collected a gorgeous throughball from the Chiefs winger for a chance to equalise after Gabadinho Mhango put AmaZulu 1-0 up in the 14th minute.

But my Man of the Match, goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, made it a frustrating afternoon for the former Stellenbosch star forward and it wasn’t to be. Sekgota kept defender Veluyeke Zulu busy heeldag in that corner. It’s no coincidence that the defender was the first on referee Gomes’ book in the 18th minute. And guess what, he received his marching orders in the 58th after he picked up his second yellow for fouling guess who?

UNPLAYABLE: Kgaogelo Sekgota. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix I can’t believe that guy and his teammates still tried to convince the referee to change his mind knowing full well what he’d been doing all day. Referee Gomes did everything right to set the tone with that yellow card, which should have been a warning to everyone else. You have to do that as a ref, you have to show players what your level of tolerance will be early when they try their tricks.

But the players didn’t stop in this game. And it was the AmaZulu players who were guilty, their coach Brandon Truter was given an early warning as well to watch it. You guys have no idea, how many times Zulu swung his leg at Sekgota after making the tackle. With studs and all. I saw how sharp Gomes is and why he’s so highly rated in the second half, when he sprinted towards Keagan Buchanan, pointing out how times he had warned him about his fouling on the day before showing him the yellow card.

Buchanan didn’t protest and instead shouted at his teammate in frustration, because the foul was the result of him having to cover for him or whatever else they were arguing about. They were 10-men down and leading 1-0 so it’s understandable that the Usuthu midfielder would do everything to stop his former club from equalising. It’s normal to have a chip on your shoulder against your former team.

There was a lot being said between the referee and the players throughout the game and it got heated in the end with red cards flying to the players on the bench. It’s something that shouldn’t happen quite honestly. The referee shouldn’t have to dish out cards in a football match, especially to players seated on the bench. I’ve often spoken of a switch of roles between media and players, but perhaps it’s time for a switch of roles for referees and players.

Maybe they will appreciate each other a little bit more. Most of the refs have admitted to being terrible footballers but loved the game and being at the stadium. But they’re fans of the game just like us. They now have the opportunity to be up close and personal with some of the country’s best. It’s a big deal.

There’s just no way the ref would spoil that moment for himself. If it were up to him, he would prefer it if he didn’t blow his whistle and just followed the ball and watch the talent on display. They unfortunately cannot be emotionally involved. But they seker do; they are human too. Referees have to be part of this big conversation about having a Diski Indaba to fix the football in this country.

They are underpaid and have to spend a lot of time away from their families to earn a buck. So they really love being out there because it clearly isn’t about the money. It’s a game of luck and being in the right circles for opportunities to be involved in the game they love like all of us. Gomes has handled the 2022 Afcon final so he can’t be too wrong with his career. He’s been to places these players can only dream of. And it’s all through refereeing.