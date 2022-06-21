Stormers coach John Dobson is convinced that the franchise’s administration issues will soon be behind them.

And with WP Rugby still under administration of the SA Rugby Union after the drama that came with former president Zelt Marais and his team, it’s only natural that potential private equity investors will be queuing to get their share of what is a growing brand.

Dobson is not worried about the union’s off-field issues, saying: “We realise administration is temporary.

“If you’re sitting as a potential investor or people looking to [buy into the brand] – to see the product in terms of the crowd, the passion and the result on the field [on Saturday against the Bulls is amazing]...