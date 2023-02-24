Having first joined the Western Province Rugby structures in 2010, Dobson has since developed into a world-class coach who has tasted success at every level.

Stormers Coach John Dobson has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the helm until at least 2027.

After winning a national championship with Western Province U21, Dobson was appointed head coach of the senior Western Province team in 2015 and guided them to the Currie Cup title in 2017.

He was appointed as Stormers head coach in 2020 and in 2022 saw his team lift the United Rugby Championship trophy in front of their faithful supporters at Cape Town Stadium.

Dobson says of signing a new deal: “I grew up in Cape Town as part of a rugby family, so this is a dream job for me and I wouldn’t want to coach anywhere else…