Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler wants his manne to hunt down Sekhukhune United like lions in Wednesday night’s PSL clash at Athlone Stadium. Having lost their perfect start to the season in a 1-0 defeat at SuperSport United last Friday, the Citizens boss is desperate for his span to return to winning ways - and their style of play.

Tinkler says: “We have to get back to what we do well. “If you’re a lion, you must remain a lion. Next match: Sekhuhune on Wednesday!



🆚 Sekhukhune

🗓 Wednesday 23 August

🏆 #DStvPrem

⌚️ 19:30PM

🏟 Athlone stadium

🎫 https://t.co/NNzFMQe1Gc pic.twitter.com/rhakFpj8dW — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 21, 2023 “Don’t change your skin now and become a leopard - they hunt differently to a lion.

“Let’s keep hunting the way we hunt.” The Bafana Bafana legend admits that his manne weren’t at their best last week and demands that they hit the ground running and play their regular expansive game.. He adds: “When we had the ball, we weren’t good enough to create the openings and chances.

Hungry for a win: Coach Eric Tinkler “Only after we conceded the goal, we started to play our brand of football. That is what frustrated me.” It may be easier said than done with winds of up to 43 km/h predicted to pump through the Athlone Stadium. But City will have extra motivation for the game, playing after Mamelodi Sundowns’ 5pm clash against Richards Bay.