Novak Djokovic delivered another masterclass at the Australian Open on Wednesday to thump fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2 and 6-4 and reach the semifinals at Melbourne Park where he is bidding for a record-extending 10th crown and 22nd Grand Slam title.

After making klein skooltjies of the tournament’s fifth seed, the fourth-seeded Djokovic will next face American Tommy Paul, who beat countryman Ben Shelton 7-6, 6-3, 5-7 and 6-4.