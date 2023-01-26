Novak Djokovic delivered another masterclass at the Australian Open on Wednesday to thump fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2 and 6-4 and reach the semifinals at Melbourne Park where he is bidding for a record-extending 10th crown and 22nd Grand Slam title.
After making klein skooltjies of the tournament’s fifth seed, the fourth-seeded Djokovic will next face American Tommy Paul, who beat countryman Ben Shelton 7-6, 6-3, 5-7 and 6-4.
That match will be played tomorrow at 5.30am, while third-seed Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Russian 18th seed Karen Khachanov at the same time.
🫶![CDATA[]]>🏼❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/cBm4vvdWvg— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 25, 2023
In Thursday’s women’s semifinals, 22nd seed Elena Andreyevna Rybakina from Kazakhstan cross swords with 24th seed Belarussian Victoria Azarenka at 10.30am, before fifth-seed fellow Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka tackles Polish ace Magda Linette at 11.45am.