Fresh from becoming his club’s all-time top goalscorer, Tottenham Hotspur hotshot Harry Kane has set his sights on the Premier League record. Kane netted the 267th goal for his boyhood club on Sunday night, which proved to be the only goal in a 1-0 win over champions Manchester City in front of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium crowd.

His match-winning goal not only saw him surpass the great Jimmy Greaves’ mark of 266 for Spurs, but it also brought up his 200th top-flight strike as he looks to keep shooting like Clint Eastwood’s Dirty Harry Hollywood hero. The finest of @HKane's 200 #PL goals 😍 pic.twitter.com/UEttOthcjI — Premier League (@premierleague) February 5, 2023 By reaching his double-century, he joins an elite club of just three to reach that mark, the others being Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney. TOP OF THE LIST: Legend Alan Shearer. And with Manchester United and Everton hero Rooney’s record just eight goals away and Shearer’s monumental mark of 260 still some way off, Kane is aiming as high as possible.

THE NEXT MILESTONE: Wayne Rooney. After being congratulated by Shearer on Twitter, the 29-year-old says: “When I started playing regularly it wasn't even in my imagination to score 200 Premier League goals. I have a few more years left so hopefully there are more to come.” Kane already cemented legendary status at Spurs. With 17 league goals already this season, he is second in the league goalscoring charts to only Erling Haaland (25) – the man the City bought after losing out on his signature two seasons back.

What a season @HKane is having ✨#PL | @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/7rFJlVtTYa — Premier League (@premierleague) February 7, 2023 His club’s main man, Kane adds: “I wanted to do it at a special place so it’s amazing for me to do it here in front of these amazing fans. I’ve been here since 11.” Top 10 Prem goalscorers 1 Alan Shearer – 260

2 Wayne Rooney – 208 3 Harry Kane – 200 4 Andrew Cole – 187

5 Sergio Aguero – 184 6 Frank Lampard – 177 7 Thierry Henry – 175