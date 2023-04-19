Diogo Jota is honger for more goals as he looks to fire Liverpool up the Premier League table after a terrible season, as a span and personally
The Portugal ace finally broke his duck with a double in Monday night’s 6-1 Premier League win at Leeds for the eight-placed Reds.
Having returned to action in mid-February after four months out due to injury, he says the feeling of scoring was worth the wait.
A ruthless Reds display 😍#LEELIV pic.twitter.com/klmfKpksPt— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 17, 2023
He explains: “Yeah, it was a great feeling. Obviously as a forward I want to score, not only assist, as I’ve been doing this season. And hopefully I can carry on this form.”
Mo Salah also bagged a brace, with Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones netting in the rout.
The Cody Gakpo that set us on our way to six in #LEELIV 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2ttV3gkx9S— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2023
In another boost for the Reds, Luis Diaz made a nine-minute cameo after six months with a string of injuries.
And Jota adds: “We need to believe. While it’s possible, we need to believe. But we can only do that by winning games.”