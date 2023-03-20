Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte says he is dik of being at a doppie club where there is no will to fight for trophies. With the club’s last trophy coming in 2008 when they won the League Cup, Conte let rip after his charges slipped a 3-1 lead with 16 minutes to draw 3-3 with bottom club Southampton in the Premier League at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Knocked out of the Champions League at the start of the month while already missing out on League and FA Cup glory, under-pressure Conte says even if they get rid of him Spurs will still win niks because the problem is bigger than just the coach. The points are shared. pic.twitter.com/veWxv7jZqV — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 18, 2023 Pedro Porro fired Spurs into the lead on the day on the stroke of halftime, but the Saints hit back when Che Adams fired in a cutback. Harry Kane then nodded Spurs ahead in the 65th minute before Ivan Perisic smashed home to five them a 3-1 lead.

Theo Walcott pulled one back two minutes later before Spurs gave away a penalty in injury time for James Ward-Prowse to deny Conte a win. Antonio Conte was absolutely furious: “I don’t want to hide it anymore — here is always the same”. 🚨⚪️ #THFC



Here the press conference moment via @HaytersTV 🎥![CDATA[]]>👇![CDATA[]]>🏻 pic.twitter.com/EupL0qfEdF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 18, 2023 The Italian then went off the rails, saying: “We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart.” Asked why the players aren’t more ambitious, he adds: “Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress. It is easy in this way.