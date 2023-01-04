Liverpool are diep innie toilet in the Premier League following their shock 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday night. Club-record signing Darwin Nunez, fresh off a shocking miss in their 2-1 last week’s win over Leicester, again missed big chances in west London - one of them saw him shoot straight at defender Ben Mee after beating the keeper.

The defeat left the Reds in sixth place on the log - four points off fourth-placed Manchester United having played a game more - and licking their wounds. Offside or not, this is still a remarkable @daviidraya1 stop ❌@safetyculturehq pic.twitter.com/x7AEDbbTOj — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 3, 2023 Nunez was the groot sondebok, with Domino’s Pizza even taking him for a gat with a social media post accompanying a picture of him reading: “Sorry if we’ve missed any orders tonight, we’ve just had this guy start.” Nunez has now missed the most (15) big chances in the league, followed by teammate Mo Salah with 12.

Expectations: Cody Gakpo And with new £44m signing Cody Gakpo able to play anywhere in the front line, coach Jurgen Klopp will be looking to the Dutchman to shoot them out of the [email protected] in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash against Wolves. It’s not only up front where Klopp’s big names are flopping. Shocked: Boss Jurgen Klopp Defender Virgil van Dijk was hauled off at halftime with the span trailing 2-0 after an Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s strike before Bryan Mbeumo’s third late in the game after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had pulled one back for the Reds.