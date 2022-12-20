Argentina captain Lionel Messi was named Qatar World Cup’s best player after his team beat France on penalties in the final on Sunday night. Messi scored twice in the tournament finale, with runner-up for the best player’s prize, Kylian Mbappe, klapping a hattrick on the day to make it 3-3 before penalties came into play.

Another historic moment for Lionel Messi.



He is the only player to have won Golden Ball for the best player of the Tournament 𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐖![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐄 🤯#FIFAWorldCup — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 18, 2022 Mbappe didn’t leave the World Cup empty-handed, though, walking away with the Golden Boot award for his involvement in 10 goals (eight strikes and two assists) - the most in the tournament. Croatia’s Luka Modric finished third, with Messi’s Argentina teammate Enzo Fernandez wining the young player’s award. 🏆 #FIFAWorldCup winner in 2018

🏆 Young Player award in 2018

🏆 Golden Boot in 2022

🏆 Runners-up medal in 2022



Kylian Mbappe is a trailblazer ⭐ pic.twitter.com/SWIOiAbhiX — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 18, 2022 Of finally getting his hands on the World Cup as well as the Golden Ball, Messi, 35, says: “It’s crazy that it happened at the time it happened, but it’s amazing.

“It’s amazing that it could end this way. I said previously that God was going to grant me this and I don’t know why but I felt it was going to be this time. World Cup Medalists once again. Proud 🇭![CDATA[]]>🇷 pic.twitter.com/hDAPeNe3PS — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) December 18, 2022 “It’s anyone’s childhood dream. I was lucky to have achieved everything in this career... and this one that was missing is here. “It’s madness... look how she [the World Cup] is, she’s gorgeous. I wanted her so much. I had a vision that this would be the one... she was getting closer.”

WORLD CUP 2022 AWARDS Golden Ball: Lionel Messi (Argentina) Silver Ball: Kylian Mbappe (France)

Bronze Ball: Luka Modric (Croatia) Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe (France, eight goals, two assists) Top marksman: Kylian Mbappe Golden Glove: Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)

Fifa Young Player Award: Enzo Fernandez (Argentina) Fifa Fair Play Trophy: England (with one yellow card) WORLD CUP 2022 STATS

(Individual) Most assists: 3 (Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic) Most clean sheets: 3 (Yassine Bounou, Emiliano Martinez and Jordan Pickford)

Fastest goal: 2nd minute (Canada’s Alphonso Davies v Croatia) Oldest goal scorer: 39 years, 283 days (Portugal’s Pepe v Switzerland) Youngest goal scorer: 18 years, 109 days (Spain’s Gavi v Costa Rica)

(Overall) Goals scored at tournament: 172 in 64 matches (average 2.60 per match) Total number of hattricks: 2 (Kylian Mbappe and Goncalo Ramos)

Total number of penalty kicks awarded: 23 Own goals scored: 2 (Nayef Aguerd and Enzo Fernandez) Most goals scored by a team: 16 (France)

Most goals conceded by a team: 11 (Costa Rica) Fewest goals conceded by a team: 1 (Tunisia) Most goals scored in a match by both teams: 8