The people of Cape Town are smiling van oor tot oor after the Stormers booked another home final in this year’s United Rugby Championship. Coach John Dobson’s team beat the Bulls 18-13 in the inaugural final last year and then booked their place in the final by clapping Connacht 43-25 in their semifinal at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

They then had to wait for the winner of Leinster and Munster and would have had one foot on a plane to Ireland to face the much-fancied Leinster in the final. We'll be there in the @Vodacom #URC Grand Final to defend our title. What a day at DHL Stadium with the Faithful. #STOvCON #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/6Eppl1cyMi — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 13, 2023 But fate had other plans and Munster stunned Leinster, meaning the final will once again be played in Cape Town. Speaking after his team’s win over Connacht - not knowing they would host the final - Dobson said playing in back-to-back finals is simply amazing.

And with the people of Cape Town stieking uit to fill the stadium in back-to-back weekend, he believes this home final is truly for all Kapenaars. The filthiest pass you will ever see from @Hacjivah #STOvCON #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/7UuuYNZduX — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 13, 2023 Dobson explains: “When we sat down at the end of Covid and spoke about what we wanted to do at the Stormers, I didn’t think we’d be getting over 45 000 [fans] in a couple of weeks at home - especially for a game against Connacht who are not the most known team. “Our whole mission, last year it was ‘Get Cape Town Smiling’ and this year was more emphatic: ‘Make Cape Town Smile’.

“It’s all about what we’re trying to build. We know what rugby in the Western Cape looks like and what it means to people. “There was a station commander at one of the police stations in Delft or Blue Downs, I’m not sure, who said when the Stormers win gender-based violence stats drop for that night… it’s helluva powerful.” Powerful mission: John Dobson He adds: “Those tickets on the West stand are R300 and it’s great that people fill them up and it’s not people from Blouberg or Clifton. They represent our mense, our people and sometimes that [the ticket money is] a sacrifice whether it’s not taking their family somewhere or…

“I went to the airport on Wednesday morning and there was a guy who came running up to me and said ‘can I get a lift back to Cape Town’. When you make it back-to-back Grand Finals in the @Vodacom #URC. What an atmosphere at DHL Stadium. #STOvCON #iamastormer #dhldelivers #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/102TQlsxti — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 13, 2023 “He didn’t know who I was and I said ‘what are you doing?’ “And he said: ‘I wanna watch the Stormers on the weekend, so I’m not taking public transport this week. So he comes every day to the airport to find somebody dropping somebody in town to get a lift to get to work.

