It’s do or die for Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday night’s final PSL Maritzburg United Promotional Playoff clash at ’s Harry Gwala Stadium. And the gala will be aan, warns Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett.

The Urban Warriors head into the showdown top of the mini-league, with a maximum nine points from their previous three games. Hosts Maritzburg, meanwhile, have six, having lost on their trip to Athlone Stadium last Wednesday. 🚨 Next Match🚨



🆚️ Cape Town Spurs

🏟️ Harry Gwala Stadium

📅 Wednesday, 14 June 2023

⏲️19h30

A win for either side will claim the ultimate prize, but Spurs only need a draw to end their exile from the Promised Land and return to the top flight after their relegation at the end of the 2017/18 relegation

Bartlett, though, is leaving niks to chance, telling the Daily Voice: “It’s a do-or-die situation. “We’ve been training for this entire season and as far as the playoffs are concerned, winning our first three games 1-0 shows our commitment to wanting to win and it’s going to be the same in this match. In it to win it: Bartlett “A draw is good enough for us to get promoted but we always go for the victory - that’s what we’re playing for.

“They have had a short turnaround and we’re looking to capitalise with our energy and our direct play on transition might cause them problems.” 🗣 Coach Fadlu Davids has called on the Blue Army to Fill Up Harry Gwala Stadium. #WeAreUnited #TeamofChoice #FillUpHarryGwalaStadium pic.twitter.com/i69nWhEPmH — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) June 13, 2023 As the 15th-placed finishers in the PSL this term, Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids is just as desperate to maintain their status and is going all out for the win. Speaking to SABC Sport, he says: “They have the advantage. I’d rather be in their position, where a draw would put them through.