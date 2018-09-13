Liverpool new boy Luiz Diaz is ready to embrace his first Merseyside derby test this weekend.

The Colombian has taken to English football like a duck to water since his £37.5m move from Porto in January ahead of Sunday’s 5.30pm Premier League visit of Everton.

Already a League Cup winner with his new club, the 25-year-old has scored four goals in 16 games for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they continue to push for the quadruple.

Diaz knows that there is no margin for error with the Reds just one point behind Manchester City with six games to play.

UNPREDICTABLE: Everton won last clash at Anfield

But ahead of the derby - with Everton looking to back-to-back wins at Anfield - he also reckons he’ll have to be ready for anything in a Prem fixture with the most draws (24), most red cards (22) and most last-minute winners (5).

Diaz says: “We know that we’re pretty much obliged to win every game between now and the end of the season and we know there’s no margin of error for us.

“Each competition is different, each trophy is different and every game is different within those competitions, particularly in the Premier League. We’re treating every one like a final and we know what we’ve got to do.

“If and when the coaching staff need to call upon me, of course I’ll be ready and willing at all times, just like any other player that they decide to bring into their line-up.”

TAAI: Toffees boss Frank Lampard

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard’s struggling Toffees are four points away from the drop zone after Richarlison clinched a comeback 1-1 draw after Harvey Barnes had put Leicester in front on Wednesday night.

And Lampard hopes to see the same gees from his team at Anfield this weekend.

He says: “I was really happy with the spirit.

“They kept fighting until the end and that is important at this point.

“We are in a phase where we need to fight… and show commitment.”

