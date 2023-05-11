Last year, it was heartbreak for the Hammers in the Europa League as they missed out on a final spot to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

West Ham ace Declan Rice is out to banish the ghost of last season’s European semifinal exit when they host AZ Alkmaar in Thursday night’s Europa Conference League final-four first leg.

But buoyed by last weekend’s morale-boosting 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester United, Rice says he and his manskappe are buzzing.

A European semi-final at London Stadium awaits.



He explains: “We played a really good team [on Sunday] and we’ll play another one on Thursday in AZ. Everyone’s got to be ready to help us get to a final.

“The semifinal is so big. Last year we got to one and we know what it feels like. In football, that’s what it’s all about.