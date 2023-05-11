West Ham ace Declan Rice is out to banish the ghost of last season’s European semifinal exit when they host AZ Alkmaar in Thursday night’s Europa Conference League final-four first leg.
Last year, it was heartbreak for the Hammers in the Europa League as they missed out on a final spot to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.
But buoyed by last weekend’s morale-boosting 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester United, Rice says he and his manskappe are buzzing.
A European semi-final at London Stadium awaits.— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 10, 2023
He explains: “We played a really good team [on Sunday] and we’ll play another one on Thursday in AZ. Everyone’s got to be ready to help us get to a final.
“The semifinal is so big. Last year we got to one and we know what it feels like. In football, that’s what it’s all about.
"I have always said that I want to take this Club to a final" 🏆— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 10, 2023
“Us at West Ham, we’ve not won one [a major trophy] for years so we’re looking to stamp our authority.”