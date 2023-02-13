After defeating Leeds United 2-0, the Spanish shot stopper celebrated this milestone with style. De Gea is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

This is some highlight reel, @D_DeGea ! To celebrate David De Gea’s 400th #PL appearance, here are the @ManUtd goalkeeper’s finest saves in the competition 😱 pic.twitter.com/vqYbHzhxAq

The Spaniard made his Manchester United debut in a friendly against the Chicago Fire, which the Red Devils won 3-1.

He joined the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid in 2011. The Spanish ace took over for Edwain van de Sar, who retired later that year.

He says of his accomplishment: “it’s been a special day today, 400 Premier League games for me we did it with a big win, massive win and thanks for your support here and at home, it’s been amazing so let’s enjoy and keep supporting the team”.

David De Gea equals Peter Schmeichel's record of 1️⃣7️⃣8️⃣ clean sheets for @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/qjMJ6H27EK — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 12, 2023

De Gea is the first non-British goalkeeper to appear in 400 Premier League games for a single club.

He tells BBC sport: “today wasn't about that [reaching 400 Premier League games], it was about winning the game and we did it so now I can enjoy the 400 Premier League games. It's great to come here, play like we did today.”