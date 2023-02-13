Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea made his 400th appearance for the club on Sunday.
After defeating Leeds United 2-0, the Spanish shot stopper celebrated this milestone with style. De Gea is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.
He joined the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid in 2011. The Spanish ace took over for Edwain van de Sar, who retired later that year.
🔴 UP THE REDS! 🔴#MUFC || #LEEMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 12, 2023
The Spaniard made his Manchester United debut in a friendly against the Chicago Fire, which the Red Devils won 3-1.
This is some highlight reel, @D_DeGea!— Premier League (@premierleague) February 12, 2023
To celebrate David De Gea’s 400th #PL appearance, here are the @ManUtd goalkeeper’s finest saves in the competition 😱 pic.twitter.com/vqYbHzhxAq
De Gea equals Peter Schmeichel's record of 178 clean sheets.
He says of his accomplishment: “it’s been a special day today, 400 Premier League games for me we did it with a big win, massive win and thanks for your support here and at home, it’s been amazing so let’s enjoy and keep supporting the team”.
David De Gea equals Peter Schmeichel's record of 1️⃣7️⃣8️⃣ clean sheets for @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/qjMJ6H27EK— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 12, 2023
De Gea is the first non-British goalkeeper to appear in 400 Premier League games for a single club.
He tells BBC sport: “today wasn't about that [reaching 400 Premier League games], it was about winning the game and we did it so now I can enjoy the 400 Premier League games. It's great to come here, play like we did today.”
A special day for @D_DeGea 🫶@TeamViewer ↔️ #BringingYouCloser pic.twitter.com/inqKOLAMDz— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 12, 2023
United's next Premier League match at Old Trafford will see them face Leicester City.