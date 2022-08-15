Kevin de Bruyne warns that Premier League champions Manchester City will only get more gevaarlik after they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday City powered to the top of the early log after Ilkay Gundogan was played in by Erling Haaland for a 19th-minute opener as the Etihad Stadium hosts went in search of a second win in two games.

A message from @KevinDeBruyne 💙



🔵 4-0 🍒 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/JPvfEdkuyv — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 13, 2022 De Bruyne then doubled the lead in the 31st minute with a great run and slick finish with the outside of the boot before the Belgian set up Phil Foden six minutes later. Jefferson Lerma finally put the ball in his own net trying to cut out a Joao Cancelo cross with 10 minutes to play. And De Bruyne says: “Obviously the circumstances are hard, it's so hot, the pitch wasn’t great which makes it all the more difficult.