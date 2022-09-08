Witwarm Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will get even better, warns teammate Kevin de Bruyne.
The £51m ace continued his blistering start to the season, with his brace in Tuesday’s 4-0 Champions League Group G win in Sevilla taking his goal tally to 12 in seven matches across all competitions.
De Bruyne set up the 21-year-old to touch home his first of the night after 20 minutes before tucking away a rebound in the second half, as Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also netted.
And the Belgian midfielder reckons it’s just the start for the Norwegian.