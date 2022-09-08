The £51m ace continued his blistering start to the season, with his brace in Tuesday’s 4-0 Champions League Group G win in Sevilla taking his goal tally to 12 in seven matches across all competitions.

Witwarm Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will get even better, warns teammate Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne set up the 21-year-old to touch home his first of the night after 20 minutes before tucking away a rebound in the second half, as Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also netted.

And the Belgian midfielder reckons it’s just the start for the Norwegian.

