De Gea made a slap save on Said Benrahma’s 27th-minute swak shot from outside the area and watched the ball trickle into the back of the net.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag rushed to David de Gea’s defence after another howler in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at West Ham.

The result left fourth-placed United just one point clear of Liverpool in the race for a Champions League spot - although the Red Devils have four games remaining to the chasing Reds’ three.

But Ten Hag blocked criticism of his error-prone keeper, pointing out that De Gea has the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season - with 15 shutouts.

The Dutchman says: “He has the most clean sheets in the Premier League, so we would not be here in this position [in the table] without him. So he has fully my belief, no concerns.”