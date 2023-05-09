Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag rushed to David de Gea’s defence after another howler in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at West Ham.
De Gea made a slap save on Said Benrahma’s 27th-minute swak shot from outside the area and watched the ball trickle into the back of the net.
The result left fourth-placed United just one point clear of Liverpool in the race for a Champions League spot - although the Red Devils have four games remaining to the chasing Reds’ three.
But Ten Hag blocked criticism of his error-prone keeper, pointing out that De Gea has the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season - with 15 shutouts.
The Dutchman says: “He has the most clean sheets in the Premier League, so we would not be here in this position [in the table] without him. So he has fully my belief, no concerns.”
United were lucky not to lose by more goals after VAR had adjudged defender Victor Lindelof’s handball in the area on the stroke of halftime was not a penalty and the referee ruling out a second-half strike from Michail Antonio for a block on De Gea.
Having lost to Brighton last Thursday to a last-gasp Alexis Mac Allister penalty, Ten Hag believes his manne have enough krag to secure Champions League football for next season.
Following back-to-back defeats, he insists: “Yeah, that happens, but I think as a team you have to deal with it.
“We have to show character and be resilient and bounce back and that's something that this team will do.”