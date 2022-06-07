Proteas allrounder Dwaine Pretorius sounds like a changed man after his stint with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing in his first IPL this year, the 33-year-old says he learned so much from India great MS Dhoni, as South Africa gear up to face India in a five-match T20I series.

With the first match played in New Delhi on Thursday, Pretorius says of what he learnt from CSK captain Dhoni: “The biggest thing I learned from him is how calm he is at the crease, and how much he tries to take pressure off himself and transfers it into the bowler. “He made me realise that the batter isn’t under all the pressure, it’s actually the bowler who is under pressure. You can still lose the match if you defend 18 off the last three balls, and as a batter you can actually win it. Indian legend MS Dhoni “So it is a fresh mindset – just the calmness he has, he doesn’t get too excited or too down on himself.

“Anything is always possible and I love that about him – he is very optimistic. I’m going to try and bring that into my game – the calmness and also the belief that from every position you can win a match.” His new approach is not limited to bat in hand, with Pretorius working on some new death-bowling ideas as well. Asked about his approach to bowling the final overs, he says: “It’s important always to keep developing, so I’m working on a few different plans and strategies.