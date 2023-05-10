Stormers centre Dan du Plessis is a man on a mission ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semifinal clash against Connacht at Cape Town Stadium.
The 28-year-old did not feature in the playoff stages for the defending champion Stormers last season because of injury and while he is hungry to be on the field when the final whistle blows after yet another successful campaign, he also has the added “pressure” of being a Du Plessis and becoming the next one in his family to wear the Green and Gold.
His dad, Michael, played centre for the Springboks in the 80s, while his uncles Carel and Willie also played for the national team.
His cousin, Jean-Luc, is also in the Stormers setup. Du Plessis, though, says there is no pressure on him, just pride in carrying the legacy forward.
One of the standout players for the Stormers this season, it seems just a matter of time before he becomes the fourth Du Plessis in two generations to wear the national-team jumper.
And he knows that a good showing against Ireland international Bundee Aki this Saturday will make his case even stronger.
Of facing Aki, Du Plessis says: “That’s why we play, that’s the matchups we look forward to. To play against big names, Bundee is an experienced international, actually someone been looking up to…”
Of his Bok aspirations, Du Plessis adds: “Since I started playing rugby it’s always been the goal to get to the Green and Gold, most of the players that are playing here [want to achieve that].
“I don’t pick the squad, so I can only do what I do on the weekend and prove my worth - my focus is on contributing to our team and what comes after that is not up to me.”
A proper showing against the 33-year-old Auckland-born Aki and another good run in the final match of the season - if the Stormers make it - could see yet another Du Plessis rukking die ding for the Springboks.