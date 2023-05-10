Stormers centre Dan du Plessis is a man on a mission ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semifinal clash against Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. The 28-year-old did not feature in the playoff stages for the defending champion Stormers last season because of injury and while he is hungry to be on the field when the final whistle blows after yet another successful campaign, he also has the added “pressure” of being a Du Plessis and becoming the next one in his family to wear the Green and Gold.

🎟️ Get your tickets here https://t.co/J9Dq7IpuUA#iamastormer #dhldelivers #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/pEZAhcaBPA — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 9, 2023 His cousin, Jean-Luc, is also in the Stormers setup. Du Plessis, though, says there is no pressure on him, just pride in carrying the legacy forward. One of the standout players for the Stormers this season, it seems just a matter of time before he becomes the fourth Du Plessis in two generations to wear the national-team jumper.

And he knows that a good showing against Ireland international Bundee Aki this Saturday will make his case even stronger. Groot test: Bundee Aki Of facing Aki, Du Plessis says: “That’s why we play, that’s the matchups we look forward to. To play against big names, Bundee is an experienced international, actually someone been looking up to…” Of his Bok aspirations, Du Plessis adds: “Since I started playing rugby it’s always been the goal to get to the Green and Gold, most of the players that are playing here [want to achieve that].