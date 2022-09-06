The victory lifted South Africa to third on the Rugby Championship log - only one point behind leaders New Zealand with two rounds to play.

Springbok utility back Damian Willemse believes they got the balance of their kicking game right in their 24-8 win over the Wallabies in Sydney on the weekend.

Willemse and his Bok teammates play Argentina in both their final rounds - in Buenos Aires this week and then at King’s Park next week.

🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷 The Boks have touched down in Argentina and have shifted their focus to the next task at hand - facing the Pumas in Buenos Aires. More here: https://t.co/f9akN6aYa1#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/G72ufIlcTS — Springboks (@Springboks) September 4, 2022

Victory for the Boks in both matches could see them crowned southern hemisphere champions. But for that to happen, they have to find some consistency in their game, having won two and lost two - one each against Australia and New Zealand.

Willemse, who won the Man of the Match award on the weekend, says of their attacking game in Sydney: “The balance was pretty good. The way we suffocated the Wallabies, we had a lot of territory and good possession and converted our chances. “We ran the ball when we had overlap and the tactical kicking from [fullback] Willie [le Roux] with his left boot and [scrumhalf] Jaden [Hendrikse] was outstanding.