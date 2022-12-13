Croatia will dala what they must to reach a second successive World Cup final at the expense of Argentina in their semifinal clash tonight at 9pm. 🇫![CDATA[]]>🇷 The reigning champions vs the underdogs 🇲![CDATA[]]>🇦

🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷 The big dreamers vs the fighters 🇭![CDATA[]]>🇷



The #FIFAWorldCup semi-finals have everything in them 👏 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 12, 2022 Labelled a “boring” team by critics after two goalless draws in Group F followed by two penalty shootout wins over Japan and Brazil in the knockouts, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic says mense kan maar se wat hulle wil.

Dalic explains: “We want to score goals to get results. We are in the semis of the World Cup, so that’s the end of that.” Fighting talk: Zlatko Dalic Beaten finalists in 2018, Croatia will look to dominate the midfield against the Argies in the hopes of starving their attack of ball possession. And to do so, they will turn to veteran Luka Modric, 37, to run the show. With this possibly being the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner’s final World Cup, Croatia defender Josip Juranovic believes their midfield can boss Argentina.

Croatia have shown incredible levels of determination at the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup, can they do it against an Argentinian side led by Messi?



Here’s a look at the tournament so far 👇 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 12, 2022 Juranovic says: “Mateo [Kovacic], Luka [Modric] and Marcelo [Brozovic] are the best Croatia midfield in history. When you pass them the ball it is safer than having your money in the bank.” Looking to find a way past that midfield and Croatia’s harregat defence will be seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, who will be out to win his country a first World Cup since 1986. Argie main man: Lionel Messi With four goals in the tournament already, Argentina leftback Nicolas Tagliafico believes Messi, 35, can take them all the way.