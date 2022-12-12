The Qatar World Cup is the gift that just keeps on giving in terms of shock results, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal and Neymar and Brazil the tournament’s latest big-name scalps. Neymar says Brazil’s #FIFAWorldCup exit has "psychologically destroyed" him 🥺 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 11, 2022 Both superstars were reduced to tears over the weekend, with Brazil and Neymar first to exit on Friday when they lost to Croatia 4-2 on penalties after it finished 1-1 after extra time.

The trane didn’t stop there, with Portugal then stunned 1-0 by Africa’s first World Cup semifinalists Morocco on Saturday. “It is a Morrocan marvel.”



“The African continent believes.”



Peter Drury had us in our feels with this one 🎙![CDATA[]]>👇#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ajq3FtUm5a — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 11, 2022 That result, though, was not fair according to the Portugues camp, with Bruno Fernandes slamming the appointment of an Argentina referee for the clash. He says: “I have to say that it is very strange to have a referee refereeing us from a country that still has its team in the competition and we don't have Portuguese referees in the World Cup…

“In the first half there is a clear penalty on me, without a doubt any, because I am isolated and never in my life let myself fall, when I was alone with the goalkeeper and could shoot at the goal. As simple as that.” The result will stand, though, and could mean the end of Ronaldo in the colours of Portugal. Th complete sequence of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the field in tears after Portugal's elimination from #FIFAWorldCup



A must watch!pic.twitter.com/dWESVpi9m8 — Sahil Bakshi (@SBakshi13) December 11, 2022 Played off the bench, the 37-year-old free agent is yet to comment on his future after the defeat, but whether he will get another chance at winning an elusive World Cup trophy is a long shot.