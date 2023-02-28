Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag says die ding gaan nog ruk at the club after kicking off the jol with a League Cup title on Sunday.
The 2-0 victory over Newcastle courtesy of a Casemiro header and a Sven Botman own goal ended a six-year trophy drought, sparking Ten Hag into a dance on the Wembley pitch afterwards.
Kapping ’it uit with his former Ajax Amsterdam stars Lisandro Martinez and Antony, Ten Hag says of their gedansery: “We have a history, Licha [Martinez] and Antony, in Amsterdam and we did some dancing.
🗣️ “It is something that is linked to success for him.”— Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2023
Marcel van Der Kraan explains the dance between Erik ten Hag and former Ajax players Antony and Lisandro Martínez. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/A6aQMaeqkX
“I hope we can do even more in the future but therefore we have to invest and sacrifice every day to win trophies.”
After a tough start to his reign at Old Trafford, Ten Hag has turned the club around and believes winning will inspire his players to chase more glory - starting tomorrow night when they host West Ham in FA Cup fifth round.
He says: “You have to celebrate. It is not business as usual, it is not a common day. We won a trophy and this trophy means something.
🗣 "I just 𝐋![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐕![CDATA[]]>𝐄 United. This team wants to make it's own history." ❤️— Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2023
Erik ten Hag reflects on why he wanted to become the Manchester United manager pic.twitter.com/y9cIlTxJxn
“It shows something, silverware, that you are on a good pathway, a good direction. It’s one cup, it’s February, but it shows we are on the right path.
“This has to be the motivation to continue on this pathway.
“The players know we have a big game on Wednesday.”
It was also the first trophy at United for South African attacking coach Benni McCarthy, with a number of his countrymen taking to social media to congratulate the former Cape Town City mentor.