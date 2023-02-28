Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag says die ding gaan nog ruk at the club after kicking off the jol with a League Cup title on Sunday. The 2-0 victory over Newcastle courtesy of a Casemiro header and a Sven Botman own goal ended a six-year trophy drought, sparking Ten Hag into a dance on the Wembley pitch afterwards.

Kapping ’it uit with his former Ajax Amsterdam stars Lisandro Martinez and Antony, Ten Hag says of their gedansery: “We have a history, Licha [Martinez] and Antony, in Amsterdam and we did some dancing. 🗣️ “It is something that is linked to success for him.”



Marcel van Der Kraan explains the dance between Erik ten Hag and former Ajax players Antony and Lisandro Martínez. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/A6aQMaeqkX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2023 “I hope we can do even more in the future but therefore we have to invest and sacrifice every day to win trophies.” Party time: Ten Hag, centre After a tough start to his reign at Old Trafford, Ten Hag has turned the club around and believes winning will inspire his players to chase more glory - starting tomorrow night when they host West Ham in FA Cup fifth round.

He says: “You have to celebrate. It is not business as usual, it is not a common day. We won a trophy and this trophy means something. 🗣 "I just 𝐋![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐕![CDATA[]]>𝐄 United. This team wants to make it's own history." ❤️



Erik ten Hag reflects on why he wanted to become the Manchester United manager pic.twitter.com/y9cIlTxJxn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2023 “It shows something, silverware, that you are on a good pathway, a good direction. It’s one cup, it’s February, but it shows we are on the right path. “This has to be the motivation to continue on this pathway.