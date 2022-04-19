Western Province coach Jerome Paarwater admits that it’s neusie verby for him and his team in this year’s Currie Cup.

After seven defeats in a row, Province are in seventh place on the log and Paarwater admits they have given up on making the playoffs.

Following their 27-21 Easter weekend defeat to the unbeaten Cheetahs, Paarwater says: “I don’t think we have a chance [of making the playoffs]. For us with the youngsters, it’s to give them experience to enjoy the game and the guys will learn from this.

ROARING BACK: The the Cheetahs

“That’s been the chat in the second round - we don’t play to lose, but we don’t worry about the semis and the finals. We just want to play good rugby and give the guys experience.”

Province raced to a 21-7 lead at the break at Cape Town Stadium on Friday, thanks to a superb solo try by fullback Tristan Leyds, who also set up Angelo Davids’s five-pointer with a cross kick.

But the experienced visitors from Bloem clawed their way back to win the match 28-21.

REALIST: Coach Jerome Paarwater

Of what went wrong in the encounter, Paarwater says: “In the first half our discipline was good - the penalty count was 10-3 in our favour.

“In the second half we lacked in that department and against a quality side you get punished for that.”

WP now have a few weeks off, before returning to action against the Pumas in Mbombela on May 13.

[email protected]