Manchester United will be out to break a six-year trophy drought in Sunday’s 6.30pm League Cup final against Newcastle. United’s last silverware success was the 2016/17 Europa League, delivered by Jose Mourinho, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer missing out to Villarreal in the 2020/21 final.

Prior to battling Barcelona a place in the last eight of the continental tournament on Thursday night, Erik ten Hag’s manne had won 15 of their last 20 matches heading to Wembley this weekend. Not long to go now...



Having claimed 18 titles with Real Madrid and the World Cup and a Uefa Nations League with France, Raphael Varane is honger for a first with the Red Devils, saying: "I think we can be proud of the last months and I think we're getting better and better and we're ambitious." Standing in their way is a desperate Newcastle who are hunting a first domestic cup since the 1955 FA Cup.

Geordie local and rightback Dan Burn insists he is feeling lucky as the Magpies look to end a 68-year wait for a trophy. He says: "It's a huge moment for the club. "I've watched a lot of teams get to this stage, but just couldn't get over that line. So to have that opportunity to do it on Sunday, I do feel lucky."