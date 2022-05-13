Chelsea are out for revenge when they meet Liverpool on Saturday’s 5.45pm FA Cup final. The Wembley showdown is a repeat of February’s League Cup final, which the Reds won 11-10 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes of drama.

And one man who is desperate for some “payback” is Blues midfielder Mason Mount. After bagging a goal in their 2-0 semifinal win over Crystal Palace, he said: “It’s definitely time for us to win a final at Wembley. Now it’s time to get our payback.” AMBITION: Thiago Alcantara Indeed, the Blues will be desperate not to miss out again after losing their last four visits to Wembley - including FA Cup finals to Leicester last year and Arsenal the year before.