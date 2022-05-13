Chelsea are out for revenge when they meet Liverpool on Saturday’s 5.45pm FA Cup final.
The Wembley showdown is a repeat of February’s League Cup final, which the Reds won 11-10 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes of drama.
And one man who is desperate for some “payback” is Blues midfielder Mason Mount.
After bagging a goal in their 2-0 semifinal win over Crystal Palace, he said: “It’s definitely time for us to win a final at Wembley. Now it’s time to get our payback.”
Indeed, the Blues will be desperate not to miss out again after losing their last four visits to Wembley - including FA Cup finals to Leicester last year and Arsenal the year before.
Of the big match, Blues coach Thomas Tuchel says: “The League Cup final at Wembley [against Liverpool] was a fantastic game for both teams and we needed 22 penalties to find a winner. The home match against them in the league was a great match, when we came back to draw 2-2, and the 1-1 draw earlier in the season, at Anfield, was also a brilliant game. So there is a record of very, very close games between these two sides and that should give us courage and also give us a clear picture of what is needed, physically, mentally, in every sense, to win. To say it out loud – we need everything to be at its highest level.”
Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara says they will forget about the League Cup triumph as they chase a second trophy this season.
He says: “It’s a new game. [We] understand that we are playing against one of the best teams in the world and we know it will be tight, we know it’s always difficult.”