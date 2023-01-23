The result at Cape Town Stadium lifted Eric Tinkler’s manne to 23 points, just four outside the Caf Confederation Cup qualifying spot and six off the Caf Champion League.

City started the game well with Colombian Juan Camilo Zapata and Cameroonian Bertrand Mani sending headers over the crossbar and just wide of the post, respectively.

But then Galaxy, who have conceded just eight goals in 16 games ahead of their visit to the Cape, dug in deep again and began to frustrate the hosts.

Never count us out 💪#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/hSi7gqMeko — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 23, 2023

City kept drukking for the win though and in the 65th minute, Lyle Lakay curled a left-footed freekick onto the crossbar as the Citizens went close again.