Rafa Nadal says he is mentally destroyed after being knocked out by USA’s Mackenzie McDonald in their Australian Open second-round clash on Wednesday. Nadal suffered with a hip injury as he went down in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5 to bring a halt to his title defence.

Of going down and being injured, the Spaniard says: “Just can’t say that I am not destroyed mentally at this time, because I will be lying.” Take a bow 👏![CDATA[]]>👏![CDATA[]]>👏@mackiemacster v @RafaelNadal@Kia_Worldwide • #MovementThatInspires • #AusOpen • #AO2023@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/Q9UdvlaXM8 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2023 He adds of the injury: “I really hope that [injury] doesn’t put me out of the court for a long time, because then it’s tough to make all the recovery again. “It’s not only the recovery. It’s all the amount of work that you need to put together to come back at a decent level.”